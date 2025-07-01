‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Becomes First Show to Debut No. 1 on Netflix Across 93 Countries With 60.1 Million Views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Squid Game” may be over, but it’s legacy will live on. In the first three days on Netflix, the third season of the thriller made it onto Netflix’s Most Popular non-English language shows list, securing 60.1 million views and breaking the record for most views for a show in that time frame. “Squid Game” remains the only show to appear on that list within its first week.

Additionally, the third season of director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s dystopian drama was ranked No. 1 in all countries where Netflix reports its top 10 lists, which is a first for any show in Netflix history.

Unlike Netflix’s weekly Top 10 list, the Most Popular list measures the most viewed shows and movies within their first 90 days of availability. Already, Season 3 of the hit has displaced the Mexican drama “Who Killed Sara?” as well as the “Money Heist” spinoff “Berlin.” This is the first time a show has ever appeared on the list for so many countries during its debut week. And the season’s popularity is only expected to grow.

The first season of “Squid Game” still ranks as the most-watched Netflix series of all time, securing 265.2 million views during its first 90 days. As for Season 2, that came in as the first most-watched Netflix series of all time, securing 192.6 million views. The only show that was more watched than Season 1 was the first season of “Wednesday,” which saw 252.1 million views.

“Squid Game” was by far the most watched title of the week with the second most-watched title being “KPop Demon Hunters,” which secured 24.2 million views in its second week. The Korean thriller’s popularity also boosted viewership for past seasons. Season 2 was the third most watched non-English language Netflix series for the week, coming in at 2.8 million views, and Season 1 was the sixth most watched title on the list with 1.7 million views.

When it came to non-English series, the Spanish drama “Olympo” was the second most watched title of the week with 6.9 million views in its second week. After the second season of “Squid Game,” that was followed by the Indian variety show “The Great Indian Kapil Show” in fourth place (2 million views) and the Korean drama “Our Unwritten Seoul” in fifth place (1.9 million views).

Boosted by “KPop Demon Hunters,” English-language movies were then the second most watched category of the week. That was followed by the viral hit “Trainwreck: Poop Cruise,” which saw 21.1 million views in its first week. Tyler Perry’s emotional thriller “Straw” was then third on the list (7.9 million views) followed in fourth place by the 2015 Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro movie “The Intern” and in fifth place by the 2024 Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crow action movie “Land of Bad.”

More to come …