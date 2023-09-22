“Squid Game: The Challenge” contestants will go up against glass tiles and the killer robotic doll just like participants did in Netflix’s South Korean drama series “Squid Game.” But this time, there won’t be any killing.

However, just like the preceding show, “Squid Game: The Challenge” will welcome 456 (real-life) players to embark on a journey of physical challenges and teamwork-centered competitions all in an effort to win millions. They’ll even take on Younghee, the electronic doll that wiped out 256 of the players in the first round, in the game titled “Red Light, Green Light.”

“Attention players, you will now compete for our biggest cash prize in reality show history,” one of the “Squid Game”- costumed workers said in the teaser clip. The number for the cash prize popped up on the screen showing an amount of $4,560,000.”

Players will also take a shot at new games that weren’t featured in the series.

“You have got to be kidding me,” one contestant said, gawking at their arena.

“Oh my gosh,” said another.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” was first ordered in June 22, less than a year after the premiere of “Squid Game,” and its set to be 10 episodes. The show is a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden, which is part of ITV Studios. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden serve as executive producers.

Here’s a synopsis for the series:

Four-hundred-fifty-six real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

The show is a spinoff reality competition inspired by the streamer’s successful title, “Squid Game.” The nine-episode series is centered on financially-broken contestants who are invited to play children’s games for a cash prize — but not only are the stakes high, they’re deadly. The show debuted on Netflix Sept. 17, 2021, and is slated to have a second season.