‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix Ahead of Season 2 Fall Premiere

After two years and millions of viewers, Netflix’s most-watched reality series “Squid Game: The Challenge” has set its Season 2 premiere for this November. On top of that, the high-stakes reality competition series has already been renewed for Season 3.

This fall, 456 new contestants will exercise strategy, mind-melding and endurance as they compete for the $4.56 million cash prize when the second season returns to Netflix on Nov. 4.

Inspired by the original South Korean series, “Squid Game: The Challenge” introduces shocking twists and never-before-seen games to the formula that the K-drama established. Though these games are non-lethal — unlike the scripted series — contestants put their brains and bodies to the test as only one will come out on top.

The first season of “The Challenge” racked up 224 million total hours watched in the first 21 days following its debut in November 2023. The Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning series is executive produced by Tim Harcourt and Nicola Brown. John Hay, Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert, Nick Walker, Nia Yemoh and Stephen Yemoh also executive produce the series for Studio Lambert and The Garden.

The Season 3 renewal comes on the heels of “Squid Game” Season 3’s premiere on June 27. The dystopian thriller from director Hwang Dong-hyuk debuted at No. 1 in all 93 countries where Netflix ranks its viewership — a first for the streamer. The final season also secured 60.1 million views globally in its first three days.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” is part of Netflix’s larger investment in Korean content. In 2023, the streamer pledged to spend $2.5 billion in South Korea over the next four years.