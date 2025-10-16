‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Season 2 Trailer Teases New Games and Bigger Betrayals | Video

While Netflix’s original “Squid Game” series may have taken its final bow, the streamer is ready to introduce the world to a whole new set of players who don’t mind a little bit of backstabbing if it means winning $4.56 million.

The trailer for “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 dropped on Thursday, complete with new games and some references to the original series.

“In this game, loyalty can get you pretty far, but betrayal could win you $4.56 million,” one player says.

Just from the look at the trailer, the new installment features some familiar games viewers saw in the second and third seasons of “Squid Game,” as well as totally new challenges.

Either way, it all comes down to the survival of the most crafty. “We’re playing for ourselves, not our friendships,” another player notes.

Here’s Netflix’s official logline for the season, which will feature nine episodes: “The Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning global sensation ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ returns for a gripping second season. This time, 456 brand-new contestants will enter the ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Inspired by the iconic original series – with shocking new twists and never-before-seen games – season two raises the stakes higher than ever. As players face elimination at every turn, only one can emerge victorious. New players. New games. New rules.”

Executive producers for “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 include Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Nick Walker, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert) and Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert).

The new season premieres on Nov. 4.