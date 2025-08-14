‘St. Denis Medical’ Recruits Ariana Madix as Season 2 Guest Star

“St. Denis Medical” is getting a dose of “Love Island USA” medicine. Host and “Vanderpump Rules” alum Ariana Madix will guest star on Season 2 of the NBC medical comedy series.

The reality TV personality will play Dr. Emerson. Details on what brings the new doctor into the picture were not revealed, or what episode she is expected to make her debut.

The casting comes on the heels of a viral Season 7 of “Love Island USA,” which became the top streaming series on the Nielsen charts the week of its finale. Madix reunited with the Season 7 cast on Monday to tape a reunion special, which she co-hosted with Bravo’s Andy Cohen, set to debut Aug. 25 on Peacock.

Madix took over hosting duties of “Love Island USA” in 2024, which contributed to the show gaining popularity with Season 6 and becoming a cultural phenomenon in Season 7. Before that she was a main player in “Vanderpump Rules” from 2013-2024. Beyond her reality TV credits, Madix starred as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” in 2024. She also played herself in an episode of ABC’s “Will Trent.” She is repped by Venture Entertainment Partners, The Gersh Agency, Guttman Associates and Hanson, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs, and Fox.

“St. Denis Medical” is a mockumentary about n underfunded, understaffed Oregon hosptal where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. This season, after receiving a large private donation, hospital administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) bites off more thanshe can chew, while her employees navigate staff shortages, office conflicts and their own personal lives.

The series stars McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Joh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi.

The two-episode Season 2 premiere is set for Monday, Nov. 3, on NBC, and streams the next day on Peacock.