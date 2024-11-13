‘St. Denis Medical’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

NBC, the home of huge hits like “The Office” and “Parks and Rec” is back with a new ensemble workplace mockumentary, and this time, they’re checking the audience into the hospital for the laughs in “St. Denis Medical.”

Set in an “underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity,” the half-hour series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi.

Here’s everything to know about when and where to watch “St. Denis Medical” episodes, live as they air on NBC or on streaming.

When Does ‘St. Denis Medical’ Premiere?

‘St. Denis Medical’ premieres on NBC on Tuesday, Nov. 12, with an hour-long, two-episode deubt.

When Do New Episodes Air?

The half-hour comedy will return with new episodes on Tuesdays at 8/7c.

Can You Watch ‘St. Denis Medical’ on Streaming?

New ‘St. Denis Medical’ episodes will stream on Peacock. They’ll debut on Wednesday, the day after they air on NBC.

‘St. Denis Medical’ Episode Release Schedule

S.1 Ep. 1: “Welcome to St. Denis” — Nov. 12

S.1 Ep. 2: “A Very Robust Personal Life” — Nov. 12

S.1 Ep. 3: “Weird Stuff You Can’t Explain” — Nov. 19

S.1 Ep. 4: “Salamat You Too” — Nov. 26

S.1 Ep. 5: “A Peanut and Caramel-Filled Miracle” — Dec. 3

S.1 Ep. 6: “50 CC’s of Kindness” — Jan. 14

Watch the ‘St. Denis Medical’ Trailer