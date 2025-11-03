“St. Denis Medical” Season 2 has officially checked in.

NBC’s beloved medical mockumentary series is back again to kick off another season, and it’s got a lot to live up to after leaving fans with several Season 1 cliffhangers.

“There are some different story turns suggested by the finale, and we are going to be following those threads and seeing what happens when Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) gets something she wants, the evolution in Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Serena’s (Kahyun Kim) relationship now that the script has been flipped a little bit in terms of who knows what,” executive producer and showrunner Eric Ledgin told TheWrap back in April. “And also just getting out of the hospital a little bit here and there, which is something we didn’t really do at all in Season 1. That’s something I’m also really excited about.”

Justin Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer, Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu also executive produce.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When does “St. Denis Medical” Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 of “St. Denis Medical” will have a two-episode premiere on Monday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. PST on NBC.

When do new episodes air?

New episodes of “St. Denis” Season 2 will air weekly on Mondays on NBC at 5 p.m. PST. They will drop on Peacock the day after.

Is “St. Denis Medical” Season 2 streaming?

Yes, episodes of “St. Denis Medical” will be available to stream the following day (Tuesdays) on Peacock.

“St. Denis Medical” Season 2 episode release schedule:

So far, there is no confirmed number of episodes, but here’s the episode release schedule right now.

Season 2, Episode 1: “Aloha, Everyone” — Monday, Nov. 3

Season 2, Episode 2: “Mama Bear Activated” — Monday, Nov. 3

Season 2, Episode 3: “Get Me In the Pod, Brother” — Monday, Nov. 10

Are more episodes on the way?

The show has not yet been renewed for Season 3, but we’ll update this post as soon as we hear one way or the other.

What is “St. Denis Medical” Season 2 about?

Here’s Peacock’s description of the series: “‘St. Denis Medical’ is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. In season two, after receiving a large private donation, hospital administrator Joyce bites off more than she can chew, while her employees navigate staff shortages, office conflicts, and their own personal lives. “

Who’s in the cast?

The Season 2 cast includes Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi. Guest stars include Kristen Schaal, Jeremiah Brown, Lauren Weedman, Frankie Quiñones, Jonah Beckett, Ariana Madix, Lauren Lapkus, Tim Baltz and Draymond Green.

Watch the trailer