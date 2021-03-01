St. Vincent Meta-Documentary ‘The Nowhere Inn’ Acquired by IFC Films

IFC Films has acquired from Topic Studios the North American rights to “The Nowhere Inn,” the film starring, co-written by and centered on indie rock guitarist St. Vincent.

Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, wrote the screenplay with “Portlandia” star and fellow musician Carrie Brownstein. The film is a genre-bending mockumentary of sorts that premiered at Sundance in the Midnight section back in 2020. IFC will now release “The Nowhere Inn” later this fall.

“The Nowhere Inn” is a metafictional story about how real-life friends Clark and Brownstein decide to make a documentary film about St. Vincent’s tour that Brownstein would direct. The movie within the movie examines St. Vincent’s music, touring life and public persona behind the scenes. But they quickly discover that in their effort to make the film and understand the person behind the St. Vincent guise, the real Annie Clark and the stage persona of St. Vincent begin to merge in unexpectedly dark ways. The film follows two close friends’ attempt to wrestle the truth out of a complex subject before the hall of mirrors that is their artistic lives devours them completely.

“The Nowhere Inn” is directed by first-time filmmaker Bill Benz, a frequent “Portlandia” collaborator and writer. The movie includes real concert footage from St. Vincent’s tour, as well as music video sketches and vignettes. Starring Clark and Brownstein as themselves (and featuring some other celebrity cameos), the film combines surreal drama and comedy and is a commentary on reality, identity and authenticity.

“We are extremely proud of what we’ve created with ‘The Nowhere Inn,” Brownstein and Clark said in a statement. “And we couldn’t imagine a better home and partner for it than IFC Films.”

“Carrie Brownstein and Annie Clark brilliantly push the boundaries of how we communicate through film, music and comedy as only true artists can. We’re thrilled to take viewers to ‘The Nowhere Inn’ and bring this unique and hilarious film to audiences and fans nationwide,” Arianna Bocco, president at IFC Films, said in a statement.

“It has been our true joy to collaborate with Annie, Carrie and Bill on this audacious labor or love and friendship. And we’re thrilled to be in such great hands with Arianna and the team at IFC Films who have made a virtue of delivering bold, genre-defying stories to audiences,” Ryan Heller, senior vice president, Film & Acquisitions for Topic Studios, added.

Topic Studios financed the film and produced with Ways and Means and Crazy Galore. The film was produced by Jett Steiger, Lana Kim, Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein. Executive producers for Topic Studios are Michael Bloom, Ryan Heller and Maria Zuckerman. Adam Pincus and Bobcat Goldthwait also serve as executive producers. Co-producers are Josh Bachove and Danny Harris.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco with Deborah McIntosh at Endeavor Content and Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.

St. Vincent’s fifth album, “Daddy’s Home” is due out for release on May 14 on Loma Vista. Her last record, “Masseduction,” won Best Rock Song at the 2019 Grammy Awards for the title track, and the album was also nominated for Best Alternative Music Album.

Check out TheWrap’s interview with Clark, Brownstein and Benz from Sundance 2020 here.

Deadline first reported the news.