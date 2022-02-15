Stagecoach and Coachella have dropped their major COVID-related requirements for their 2022 festivals, from masking to negative testing to vaccination requirements.

A post on the Coachella Valley and Music Festival website reads: “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022.” The festival does note, however, that there could be changes due to public health conditions or decisions on the federal, state, or local levels, or by the festival promoters as the festival nears.

The same rules were also posted on Stagecoach’s website. The news was also tweeted via the festival’s official Twitter account.

Coachella will take place over two weekends, April 15-17 and 22-24. Headliners for the fest are Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West, but West recently considered pulling out of the festival, demanding an apology from Billie Eilish for “calling out Travis Scott,” during one of her performances when she paused her concert to help find a fan’s inhaler before resuming the show. Eilish didn’t mention Scott at the show, and in response to West, she wrote (in the comment section), “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett will headline Stagecoach 2022, which will take place April 29 through May 1.