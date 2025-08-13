Eminem-Produced Documentary ‘Stans’ Coming to Paramount+ in August

Following its limited theatrical run this past weekend, the Eminem-produced documentary “Stans” will be coming exclusively to Paramount+ later this month.

The movie will be available to stream on Aug. 26 in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil. It will then come to Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Aug. 27. Finally, Paramount+ will debut the doc in Japan on Oct. 3.

“Stans” comes from director Steven Leckart, known for “Challenger: The Final Flight” as well as for “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” which won a Sports Emmy. The documentary starts by zooming in on one of Eminem’s most iconic songs, 2000’s “Stan.” That collaboration with Dido, about an obsessive and unstable fan, was such a pop culture force that stan became a commonly used phrase for intense fans. The word was even added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.

The documentary explores this phenomenon by zooming in on several of Eminem’s real-life stans, highlighting the deep personal connections they’ve formed with the artist through his lyrics. The film tells this story through stylized recreations, archival footage and intimate original interviews as it explores Eminem’s career and the audience that’s grown with him.

“‘Stan’ is one of the most unconventional songs ever written, where the story is mostly told from a fan’s perspective, so this film was an incredible opportunity to find a unique approach,” Leckart said. “We kept coming back to one lyric from the song: ‘I’m just like you.’ Fans who echo that same sentiment carry much of the film. But like the song, Marshall’s perspective was also essential to the movie. I’m grateful for just how candid, sincere, and frequently hilarious he was.”

“Stan” first premiered at SXSW London earlier this year. That was followed by a fan-filled NYC premiere on Aug. 6, which featured a surprise appearance from Eminem, as well as a limited theatrical run at AMC Theatres in the U.S. from Aug. 7 to 10.

The doc was produced by Shady Films, DIGA Studios, Fuqua Films and MTV Entertainment Studios. Eminem produced “Stans” along with Paul Rosenberg, Stuart Parr, Antoine Fuqua, Tony DiSanto and David Schiff. Bruce Gillmer, Amanda Culkowski and Michael Maniaci are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.