Stanford President Resigns Months After Student Newspaper’s Findings of Research Fraud

The school’s special committee concluded that Marc Tessier-Lavigne was involved in research that featured scientific data manipulation 

stanford university
Getty Images

Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne says he will resign from his position after a report released by a special university panel concluding that papers he contributed to included the “manipulation of research data.”

In an open letter to the school, Tessier-Lavigne announced his resignation “For the good of the University,” which will be effective on August 31. However, Tessier-Lavigne will remain on the Stanford faculty after he steps down as president.

After The Stanford Daily raised concerns, the university launched an investigation into its research practices in late November.

Tessier-Lavigne, a neuroscientist, contributed to scientific papers that the committee found included manipulation according to the report. The panel, however, found no evidence that Tessier-Lavigne himself had engaged in or was aware of research misconduct within his lab. 

Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong
Read Next
Los Angeles Times Layoffs, Asset Sale Are Danger Signs From a Once-Optimistic Billionaire

The panel of scientists reviewed 12 papers, five of which Tessier-Lavigne is a principal author. The neuroscientist said that he intends to retract three of the papers and correct the other two.

According to the special committee’s report, the papers in question had “serious flaws in the presentation of research data,” and “apparent manipulation,” of data by additional contributors.

“The Panel’s report identified some areas where I should have done better, and I accept the report’s conclusion,” said Tessier-Lavigne in his resignation letter.

Tessier-Lavigne continued, “Although I was unaware of these issues, I want to be clear that I take responsibility for the work of my lab members.”

San Diego Union-Tribune Office
Read Next
San Diego Union-Tribune Sold by Los Angeles Times to MediaNews Group

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.