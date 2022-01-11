Star Jones to Replace Faith Jenkins as ‘Divorce Court’ Judge

Star Jones is headed back to daytime television, set to take over as the host and judge of “Divorce Court” later this year. Jones will replace Faith Jenkins in the role.

“We’ve been very lucky to have had exceptionally talented judges helm ‘Divorce Court,'” Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming and development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations said in a statement. “Beginning next season, Star Jones will bring her life experiences, her knowledge as a litigator, and her forceful personality to that storied bench. She aspires to make the show more meaningful, more interactive, and more impactful for the couples and we can’t wait.”

Jones was one of the original co-hosts of “The View,” working on the show for nine years. She has also appeared on multiple networks over the years, including NBC, MSNBC, CNN and TruTV, as a network correspondent, host, commentator or advocate.

She was first recruited by Court TV in 1991 as a commentator on the William Kennedy Smith trial, before working as a legal correspondent for NBC’s “Today Show” and NBC’s “Nightly News,” as she is an attorney and a former New York City homicide prosecutor.

“Before I was the legal correspondent for NBC News covering high-profile trials and conducting exclusive jailhouse interviews, I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a NYC homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney,” Jones said in a statement. “Since the beginning of my TV career, it’s been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless; and after more than 30 consecutive years on television and in people’s homes, that remains true.”

Her statement continued: “As a fan of television’s longest-running court show, I was honored to be considered to take over the ‘Divorce Court’ TV bench, following in the footsteps of three incredible women, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Lynn Toler, and Judge Faith Jenkins. I will offer the parties before ‘Divorce Court,’ as well as viewers, a no-nonsense approach to the law and a decision driven by my proven legal expertise, compassion and empathy, personal experiences and hard-earned common sense.”

“Divorce Court” is the longest running court show on television, currently in its 23rd season. Jones will take over in September 2022.