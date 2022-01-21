Guinan is back.

After playing coy for the past year, Whoopi Goldberg has finally returned to “Star Trek,” popping up in the trailer for the second season of Paramount+’s “Star Trek Picard.” And of course, she has some wisdom to impart on Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard.

Watch the trailer in the player above.

For those are not “Trek” diehards, Guinan was a bartender (and a hundreds-years old alien) in the Ten-Forward aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. She was a recurring character throughout the “Next Generation” series and also appeared in that cast’s line of movies “Generations” and “Nemesis.”

The second season of “Star Trek: Picard” will launch Thursday, March 3, with new episodes dropping weekly, also on Thursdays. The show’s third season is currently in production.

“Picard,” which continues from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner. It’s produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin executive produce, with Goldsman and Matalas serving as co-showrunners.

Season two of takes Picard and his crew on a journey into the past (and our very recent future of 2024). Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.