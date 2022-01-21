Walker

The CW

Ratings: All CBS Comedies – and The CW’s ‘Walker’ – Hit Season Highs in Total Viewers

by | January 21, 2022 @ 9:33 AM

ABC’s ”Women of the Movement“ and ”Let the World See“ aired their finales on Thursday

All CBS comedies — “Young Sheldon,” “United States of Al,” “Ghosts” and “B Positive” — reached season highs in total viewers Thursday night, as did The CW’s “Walker.”

So, CBS pretty easily finished first in viewers on Thursday, but the network had to settle for another tie with NBC in ratings among adults 18-49. Elsewhere, ABC aired finales for special “Women of the Movement” and “Let the World See.”

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

