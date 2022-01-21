Ratings: All CBS Comedies – and The CW’s ‘Walker’ – Hit Season Highs in Total Viewers

ABC’s ”Women of the Movement“ and ”Let the World See“ aired their finales on Thursday

So, CBS pretty easily finished first in viewers on Thursday, but the network had to settle for another tie with NBC in ratings among adults 18-49. Elsewhere, ABC aired finales for special “Women of the Movement” and “Let the World See.”

All CBS comedies — “Young Sheldon,” “United States of Al,” “Ghosts” and “B Positive” — reached season highs in total viewers Thursday night, as did The CW’s “Walker.”

CBS and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 5.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.5 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m. earned a 0.8 rating and 7.8 million total viewers. At 8:30, “United States of Al” had a 0.5 rating and 5.4 million total viewers. “Ghosts” at 9 posted a 0.7 rating and 6.5 million total viewers. At 9:30, “B Positive” received a 0.5 rating and 4.9 million total viewers. “Bull” at 10 got a 0.4 rating and 4.5 million total viewers.

For NBC, “The Blacklist” at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 3.3 million total viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 landed a 0.6 rating and 4.2 million total viewers. At 10, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” got a 0.5 rating and 3.1 million total viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 2.7 million. The finale of “Women of the Movement” from 8-10 averaged a 0.4 rating and 2.8 million total viewers. The finale for “Let the World See” at 10 had a 0.3 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1.5 million. “Joe Millionaire” at 8 got a 0.3 rating and 1.6 million total viewers. At 9, “Call Me Kat” had the same (rounded) numbers. “Pivoting” at 9:30 managed a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 713,000. “Walker” at 8 received a 0.1 rating and 1.1 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.