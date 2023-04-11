“Star Trek: Picard” fans curious to see how the Paramount+ series comes to an end will have a chance to watch the final two episodes a day early, in a movie theater no less. Ten participating Imax theaters will showcase the last two episodes of the series on Wednesday, April 19 — a day before the series finale is available to stream on Paramount+.

The screenings will be free to attend and fans can sign up and register at startrekpicardfinalescreenings.com on Wednesday, April 12, at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. There will also be an exclusive final season poster giveaway and complimentary concessions for fans in attendance.

The special Imax Live fan screenings will take place at 10 participating Imax theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Dallas.

Fans in attendance will also be treated to an exclusive live Q&A immediately following the screening with series stars Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Terry Matalas. The Q&A will be broadcast live from an in-person panel occurring at the Los Angeles screening, which also serves as the series’ official Emmy “For Your Consideration” event.

“Picard” launched in 2020 as a “Star Trek” continuation led by Patrick Stewart, but the third and final season of the Paramount+ original has turned into a full-on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” reunion.

New episodes debut on Paramount+ on Thursdays.