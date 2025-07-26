‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Reveals Captain Pike as a Puppet in Comic-Con Season 4 Teaser

The Enterprise crew will be turned into puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop sometime next year

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Captain Pike has been turned into a puppet in the new teaser for the fourth season of “Star Trek: Strange New World,” which was shared with fans at San Diego Comic Con Saturday.

“Hit it,” Muppet Pike says in the new video — “hit it” being the thing he says when he wants the ship to go to warp speed — before confusedly adding, “You heard me say hit it, right? Spock? Anyone?”

“Did you go to season four without me?” he adds.

The trailer appears to hint at an upcoming episode that will feature the cast as puppets. There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident,” said executive producer Akiva Goldsman at SDCC. “Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects.”

The puppet episode is directed by Jordan Cannings, and the puppets were created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and its third season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

Anson Mount as Pike in the trailer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

