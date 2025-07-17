‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

After almost two years between new episodes, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is finally back.

The series follows Captain Pike’s time at the helm of the Enterprise before Kirk took over the duties seen in the original “Star Trek.” The origin story’s return in Season 3 continues the crew’s battle against the Gorn as they search for new worlds to map out among the stars.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the third season of Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

When does “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 3 come out?

The third season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” premieres on Thursday, July 17.

How can I watch “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 3?

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is strictly available for streaming on Paramount+. So if you want to watch the latest entry in the franchise, you’ll have to subscribe to the service to watch.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 3 drop simultaneously on the premiere date.

The remaining eight episodes release weekly on Thursdays. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1: “Hegemony, Part II” – July 17 Pike leads a risky rescue behind enemy lines as the landing party flees a deadly enemy.

Episode 2: “Wedding Bell Blues” – July 17 At a Federation celebration, an uninvited guest disrupts Spock and the crew’s reflections.

Episode 3 – July 24

Episode 4 – July 31

Episode 5 – Aug. 7

Episode 6 – Aug. 14

Episode 7 – Aug. 21

Episode 8 – Aug. 28

Episode 9 – Sept. 4

Episode 10 – Sept. 11

What is “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 3 about?

The latest series in the sci-fi franchise continues to tell the origin story of Captain Pike’s time at the helm of the Enterprise before Kirk took over the duties. The third season will continue the crew’s battle against the Gorn while exploring new worlds. Here’s an official synopsis:

“In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve.”

Who is in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 3?

Anson Mount leads the Star Trek series as Captain Pike. He’s joined by Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga and Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley/Number One.

Watch the trailer: