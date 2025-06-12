‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Renewed for 5th and Final Season Ahead of Season 3 Launch

Rejoice, Trekkers: “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” gets to boldly go where the original “Star Trek” couldn’t and actually complete its five-year mission to seek out new life and new civilizations. With another month to go before the premiere of Season 3, the critically acclaimed Paramount+ series has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

Which means, yes, as of this writing you have 3 more seasons of the excellent “Trek” prequel series to look forward to in the coming years.

“From the very beginning, ‘Strange New Worlds’ set out to honor what ‘Star Trek’ has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible. We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over,” executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman said in a joint statement.

Season 3 of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” premieres with the first two episodes on Thursday, July 17, with new episodes dropping weekly after that culminating with the season finale on September 11. Season 4 is already in production.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” follows the crew of the USS Enterprise under the command of Christopher Pike, the highly respected Starfleet captain staring down his own tragic future five years, as of Season 3, before the events of the first season of “Star Trek.”

Featuring reimagined characters from the original series as well as new ones inspired by decades of “Trek” lore, the show stars Anson Mount as Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (“Number One”), Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as security chief La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as pilot Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. Joseph M’Benga and Martin Quinn as Montgomery Scott, along with special guest stars Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as chief engineer Pelia.

It’s produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.