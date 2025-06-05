Samuel L. Jackson-Led ‘Tulsa King’ Spinoff Series in the Works at Paramount+

There might be another “Tulsa King” in town, as a Samuel L. Jackson-led spinoff series is in the works at Paramount+, according to media reports.

The new spinoff series will be set in New Orleans — with the project currently titled “NOLA King” — and will be set up by Jackson’s appearance in the upcoming third season of “Tulsa King.” Further details about the plot of the project are unknown, but Jackson would take on a role similar to Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi in “Tulsa King.”

Like Stallone, Jackson is attached to star in and executive produce the new series, which hails from “Tulsa King” producers MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Representatives for Paramount+ did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Jackson has been lauded as one of the most prolific actors of his generation, best known for his performances in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight,” as well as films including “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” “Captain Marvel,” “Goodfellas,” “Unbreakable” and “Jackie Brown,” among others. On the TV side, he’s starred as Ptolemy Grey in “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” and has had voice roles in “What If…?” and “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.”

If greenlit to series, the new project would expand Taylor Sheridan’s TV universe, which currently includes “Yellowstone” and its spinoffs “1883,” “1923” and “The Madison,” as well as “Tulsa King,” “Landman,” “Special Ops: Lioness,” “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and “Mayor of Kingstown.” Of those, Paramount+ is home to “Tulsa King,” “Landman,” “1923,” “Special Ops: Lioness,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “1883” and “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”

Season 2 of “Tulsa King” followed Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) and his crew as they encountered new enemies when they encroached on nemesis territory in Tulsa, according to the official logline. The show was renewed for a third season by the streamer in March, with production commencing in Atlanta and Oklahoma.