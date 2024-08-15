‘Tulsa King’ Season 2 Trailer Sees Sylvester Stallone Continue to Build His Crime Empire | Video

Sylvester Stallone is back.

Taylor Sheridan’s “Tulsa King” returns for a second season on Sunday, September 15, ending a very long wait. (The last episode of season one streamed way back in January 2023.) And ahead of the second season premiere, Paramount+ has released a brand-new trailer, soundtracked by a new song by Jelly Roll (who also appears in the new season). Watch it below.

According to the official synopsis, in this new season “Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa but, just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.”

“Tulsa King” also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

The show is executive produced by Sheridan, Terence Winter and Craig Zisk and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Additional executive producers include David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox. The show is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“Tulsa King” is, of course, part of Sheridan’s ever-growing slate of Paramount+ series, which also includes “The Mayor of Kingstown, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and the upcoming “Land Man.” There are also the second seasons of “Lioness” and “1923” on the way, along with several additional “Yellowstone” spin-offs, including “6666” and “1944.” The evolution of the mainline “Yellowstone,” now referred to as “The Madison,” is also set to debut in 2025. Michelle Pfeiffer has signed on to headline “The Madison,” with Kurt Russell being eyed for another of the main roles.

“Tulsa King” returns to Paramount+ on September 15.