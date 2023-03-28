The Star Trek Universe continues to expand with Paramount+ announcing the renewal of its live-action “Strange New Worlds” through Season 3 and its animated “Lower Decks” through Season 5.

The third season of “Strange New Worlds” and the fifth season of “Lower Decks” will be comprised of 10 episodes each, but no air dates have been announced. But the streamer announced Tuesday that the second season of “Strange New Worlds” will premiere on July 15, 2023, and the third season of “Lower Decks” will premiere in “late summer.”

Season 2 of “Strange New Worlds” will feature a special crossover episode between the two series featuring both live-action and animation. It’ll be directed by longtime “Trek” actor and director Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker).

The critically acclaimed original animated kids’ series “Star Trek: Prodigy” is slated to return in winter 2023 for its second season.

Finally, as previously announced, flagship series “Star Trek: Discovery” will return for its fifth and final season in 2024.

Also ending is the currently airing “Star Trek: Picard,” touted as the final adventure of Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise D.

“Strange New Worlds” is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favorites Anson Mount as Cap. Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. It follows Pike, Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

“Strange New Worlds” also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Season 2 also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. It is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

Season 4 of “Lower Decks” finds an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves — all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

The cast includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Cap. Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Cmdr. Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; Lt. Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Dr. T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman. It is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (“Secret Hideout”), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (“Big Mouth”), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

The “Prodigy” voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf) and John Noble (The Diviner).

Season 2 continues the rag-tag group of explorers aboard the commandeered Prodigy. The series is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation, led by president of animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also currently serve as co-executive producers.

All “Trek” series are currently available to stream on Paramount+.