‘Star Wars': Mark Hamill Thought Luke Skywalker Would Go to the Dark Side in ‘Return of the Jedi’ (Video)

Instead, George Lucas reminded him that “‘Star Wars’ is for kids”

| May 17, 2020 @ 3:06 PM

“Star Wars” will always be Mark Hamill’s claim to fame, but it didn’t play out quite the way he thought it would. In fact, when he filmed “Return of the Jedi” nearly 40 years ago, he thought that it would end with Luke Skywalker going to the Dark Side.

“I thought that after ‘Empire Strikes Back,’ we should go [as] crazy as possible with the last one, but there’s a reason George [Lucas] is where he is and I’m where I am,” Hamill said in an interview on SiriusXM.

Hamill explained that he thought Luke would be driven towards evil after he discovers that Darth Vader is his father at the end of “Empire.” He took Luke’s all-black Jedi attire in the final film of the original trilogy as a hint of that transition. Of course, as “Star Wars” fans know, Luke is tempted to join the Dark Side by Emperor Palpatine but pulls back at the last moment, inspiring Vader to also turn away from evil.

Also Read: Why Did George Lucas Do the 'Star Wars' Prequels? Kathleen Kennedy Thinks She Knows the Answer

But when Hamill first read that ending, he thought it was “so predictable and pat” that Luke was going bad that he asked Lucas why he wrote such a different ending from where he thought it was going. Lucas reminded him that “Star Wars” was always intended to be a tale for kids.

“His original intention was to make movies for, y’know, kids!” Hamill said. “We’re bringing our adult sensibilities to it and that’s where we go wrong…And I realized he was right and that all fairy tales get tied up neatly at the end.”

Of course, even Hamill’s vision of a “Sith Luke” ending wouldn’t have ended on a downer note. He envisioned that Luke would redeem himself by the end. In a way, Hamill’s idea of a Luke Skywalker who falls from grace and rises again would come to fruition in Rian Johnson’s polarizing “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in 2017. Though he doesn’t fall to the Dark Side, Luke’s mistakes in training Ben Solo led his disciple to become the Sith Lord Kylo Ren, causing Luke to exile himself out of guilt. The events of “The Last Jedi” see Luke learn to come to terms with his failures and return one last time to save the remaining vestiges of the Resistance from Kylo Ren’s wrath.

Listen to Hamill’s memories of “Return of the Jedi” in the clip above.

15 Best Stories Ever Told in the 'Star Wars' Universe (Photos)

  • best star wars stories ever told
  • jedi search admiral daala
  • star wars black fleet crisis
  • the force unleashed
  • x wing alliance
  • thrawn
  • enemy lines duology
  • starfighters of adumar
  • wraith squadron
  • swtor imperial agent
  • revan and malak
  • jabba's palace heist
  • kreia kotor 2
  • traitor
  • star wars grand moff tarkin
  • empire strikes back
1 of 16

There are more “Star Wars” stories than even you can imagine, even if you think you can imagine quite a bit. These are the best ones

With 40 years of movies, TV shows, comics, video games, novels and reference books, you'd be hard-pressed to ever run out of stories to read about the "Star Wars" universe, past and present. It's a big universe out there, and every story told in it is connected to all the others. Big stories are told as many different smaller ones, and small stories are told as chunks of a bigger picture. 

These are the best chunks, big or small, in the history of the "Star Wars" universe.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE