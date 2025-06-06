Mark Hamill Advises ‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro on What Order to Watch ‘Star Wars’: ‘I Don’t Care’

If you’re like “The View” host Ana Navarro and are wondering what the best order is to watch the “Star Wars” films in, don’t ask Mark Hamill for guidance. Because the franchise star really doesn’t much care.

He said so during his appearance on the ABC talk show on Friday, in support of his new film “The Life of Chuck,” when Navarro asked him exactly that. Although, she first admitted that she was asking because she’d never seen any of the “Star Wars” movies at all, prompting her co-hosts to immediately shame her.

“Oh, you’re the one!” Hamill said with a laugh.

As Navarro pressed on, she explained that she and executive producer Brian Teta were debating the correct order before the show started, wondering if it’s best to go in release order, or chronological timeline order.

“Well, lucky for you, I don’t care,” Hamill deadpanned, earning a massive laugh from the table and the audience. “You should do what you want. But what you really should do is see ‘The Life of Chuck.’”

Jokes aside, Hamill noted that he still has a ton of love in his heart for the “Star Wars” franchise, and indeed had a good laugh when Donald Trump celebrated May 4th (known among “Star Wars” fans as “May the 4th be with you”) by unwittingly depicting himself as the villain of the universe.

