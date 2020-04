“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will begin streaming two months early on Disney+ in honor of “May the 4th,” a.k.a. “Star Wars Day,” Disney announced Monday.

With the addition of “Rise of Skywalker,” fans will be able to stream the complete nine-part Skywalker saga all in one place for the first time ever, along with other “Star Wars” movies and TV series including, “The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

More to come…