‘Star Wars': Taika Waititi to Direct and Co-Write New Big-Screen Movie

“Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi will direct a new Star Wars film for theatrical release, and “1917” and “Penny Dreadful” writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns will write the screenplay for the new film along with Waititi. Lucasfilm and Disney announced the news Monday, also known as May the Fourth, or Star Wars Day.

Waititi had previously directed the finale episode of the first season of “The Mandalorian” for Disney+, though this film will be intended for theatrical release rather than for the streaming service.

In addition, Disney also confirmed previous reports that Leslye Headland, known for her work on “Russian Doll,” is developing an untitled “Star Wars” series for Disney+ that she will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner.

Release dates for both Waititi’s and Headland’s projects have not yet been announced, though Headland’s is currently in development.

It was reported back in January that Waititi was being eyed to direct a “Star Wars” film, but it was unclear whether the project was for theatrical or Disney+. It’s also unknown at this point if Waititi’s film will be separate from another “Star Wars” project being developed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Details about that project are not known at this time, but Feige will develop the film alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Waititi is an Oscar winner last year for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit,” and he’s next set to direct “Thor: Love and Thunder” for Disney and Marvel. Waititi also provided the voice of one of the robot characters in “The Mandalorian,” IG-11.

Wilson-Cairns is an Oscar nominee for “1917” and is the co-writer on Edgar Wright’s next film, “Last Night in Soho.” She received a BAFTA for her work on “1917.”

“The Mandalorian” is now in post-production on its second season, and Disney has ordered two other “Star Wars” series, including one following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi in between “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope,” and another that leads up to “Rogue One” and follows the character Cassian Andor.