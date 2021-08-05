‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Renewed for Season 2 by Disney+

Disney+ has renewed Lucasfilm animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” for Season 2, which will stream in 2022.

“The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch,” executive producer Dave Filoni said in a statement on Thursday.

The animated series has followed the story of Clone Force 99, a group of “five enhanced clones, more capable than an army” as they navigate the galaxy after the Clone Wars have ended. The group is comprised of Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair, who each possess an incredible skill, largely connected to their names.

Hunter is a skilled fighter, Echo is a cyborg that can interface with the team’s ship, Tech is, naturally, the tech guy, Wrecker likes to destroy things and Crosshair strikes from a distance. And clearly, fans have come to love this motley crew.

The first season of “The Bad Batch” also gave fans a glimpse into the future of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) before she returns in “The Mandalorian” spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett” alongside Temuera Morrison as the eponymous character.

In the series premiere, it was revealed that Fennec was working for the Kaminoan Nala Se, hired to keep Omega safe and out of Lama Su’s hands (directly against the wishes of Nala Se’s boss). In the process, Shand ends up assassinating Taun We, the cloner fans met in “Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.”

Led by Dave Filoni, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”), Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) and Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) with Josh Rimes (“Star Wars Resistance”) and Alex Spotswood (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as producers.

Rau is also supervising director; Corbett is head writer.