‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ First Trailer Brings the TV Series to the Big Screen With Meme-able Moments Galore

The first trailer for “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” arrived Monday morning, reuniting everyone’s favorite space dad and his apprentice in a first look at how this story translates to the big screen.

The official synopsis reads: “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.”

You can the full trailer below.

Play video

The film starring Pedro Pascal is a continuation of the popular “Star Wars” Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” and is in effect the fourth season of the show, just taking the adventure to the big screen.

Jon Favreau, who created “The Mandalorian,” wrote, directed and produced “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” which also stars Sigourney Weaver, who appears in the trailer.

The trailer very much drills down a heavy focus on practical effects and puppets, including the return of “The Rise of Skywalker” character Babu Frik who can be seen leading Grogu through some tunnels.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The film opens exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026 and will be in IMAX, as Favreau shot the movie for IMAX screens.

This is one of two “Star Wars” movies coming to theaters imminently, as production is now underway on “Star Wars: Starfighter” starring Ryan Gosling in a brand new story from “Deadpool & Wolverine” filmmaker Shawn Levy. That one hits theaters in 2027.