‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Script Posted on eBay After Actor Left It Under a Bed, JJ Abrams Says
Abrams tells the not short story on “Good Morning America”
Brian Welk | November 25, 2019 @ 8:05 AM
Last Updated: November 25, 2019 @ 5:30 PM
A real script for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” accidentally leaked onto eBay because an actor left a copy under their bed, director JJ Abrams claimed during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”
“They were really nervous about anything getting out, and so they had only a handful of scripts, and they were printed on crazy, uncopy-able paper. And then one of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their room. And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on EBay,” Abrams said.
According to Abrams, someone at Disney saw the script for sale, “and they got it back before it was sold.”
Security for “Star Wars” is famously strict. Mark Hamill has explained that he would have to read the script in a locked room and couldn’t even take it home with him overnight, and that every page is printed on dark paper that makes it impossible to copy. What’s more, other actors aren’t given the privileges of knowing the full ending and are only given their specific pages.
Abrams also explained how grateful he is that people care about the details of the film so much that it demands this level of secrecy, such that when any given trailer comes out, people are instantly giving it an intense amount of scrutiny and will hatch their own theories as to what it all means.
He also reiterated how the filmmakers incorporated old, unused “Force Awakens” footage of Carrie Fisher in order to tell Leia’s final part of the story.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be released on Dec. 20, 2019. Watch Abrams via “GMA” below.
There have been so many "Star Wars" video games in the 40 years since the franchise began, and most of them were not good. Hell, a couple of the ones I list here aren't good. But they all deliver an experience you can't get anywhere else, and that's worthy of some praise.
Not actually good, but still great. It's a game that defies description because there's nothing from the past two decades to compare it to. For that reason alone it makes the list.
12. "Masters of Teras Kasi"
How we haven't been inundated with "Star Wars" fighting games is anyone's guess -- aside from "Soul Calibur IV" letting you play as Yoda or Darth Vader, "Masters of Teras Kasi" on the original PlayStation console is the only one. And it was the style of fighter that was easy to learn and enjoy, so we remember it fondly.
11. "Yoda Stories"
This weird and cheap little "Zelda"-esque thing had Yoda sending Luke Skywalker on bite-sized randomly generated missions, and somehow it was extremely engaging. We are well overdue for a smartphone version of this thing.
10. "Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast"
If we're being honest, the beloved "Jedi Knight" video game series is pretty mediocre all the way around. "Jedi Outcast," though, is the peak as it features the closest we've ever gotten to realistic video game lightsaber combat.
9. "The Force Unleashed"
The "Star Wars" universe is full of stories about good apprentices going bad and wreaking havoc on the good guys, but we've very rarely gotten the inverse. That made "The Force Unleashed" a really novel experience. You play as Darth Vader's secret apprentice in the years between the original and prequel trilogies. You're a dark side force user and soldier for the Empire who goes rogue in a really epic way.
8. "Rogue Squadron"
We'd been flying in space battles for years with "X-Wing" and "TIE Fighter," but "Rogue Squadron" gave us something new bringing our starfighter into a planet's atmosphere. "Rogue Squadron" was also built to be accessible, which was a pretty new thing for a "Star Wars" game.
7. "X-Wing Alliance"
Develops the minimalistic narrative approach of "X-Wing" and "TIE Fighter" and develops it in a great way -- you're still a grunt, as a fighter pilot for the Rebellion, but now you're a named character who has real-life concerns beyond the next confrontation with the Empire.
6. "Racer"
There aren't a lot of "Star Wars" racing games, weirdly enough, but "The Phantom Menace" provided the perfect in with its big pod racing sequence. It turned out pod racing translated perfectly to video games.
5. "The Old Republic"
Bioware attempted to meld their style of story-focused role-playing game with a "World of Warcraft"-style online game, and that was a mistake. But it's still full of really outstanding "Star Wars" stories that are better than most all of the ones you'd get elsewhere. It's also funnier than most others.
4. "Knights of the Old Republic"
If you're trying to replicate the beats and "feel" of a "Star Wars" movie, you do it like this: with an entirely new cast of characters in a fresh story. "KOTOR" even manages to have a twist as powerful as "I am your father," but without feeling as though it was copying "Empire."
3. "Rebellion"
Not a technically great game in the traditional sense, but the first galaxy-scale "Star Wars" strategy game is still a blast. It's also great fuel for the imagination because you can mold the war between the Rebel Alliance and the Empire in whatever way you want.
2. "TIE Fighter"
It's a great example of minimalistic "Star Wars" storytelling, putting you in the boots of a a mostly anonymous Imperial pilot during the Rebellion period. You're a grunt, but things are happening around you, and it's weirdly enthralling.
1. "Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords"
Obsidian Entertainment created an experience that manages to subvert basically every way "Star Wars" has ever operated, starting with its predecessor. It's a total downer, every character is in a bad mood, and none of the decisions your character makes will ever be greeted with approval from her master. "There are no right choices" is not the normal "Star Wars" way, and it works perfectly.
