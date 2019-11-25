‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Script Posted on eBay After Actor Left It Under a Bed, JJ Abrams Says

A real script for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” accidentally leaked onto eBay because an actor left a copy under their bed, director JJ Abrams claimed during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

“They were really nervous about anything getting out, and so they had only a handful of scripts, and they were printed on crazy, uncopy-able paper. And then one of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their room. And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on EBay,” Abrams said.

According to Abrams, someone at Disney saw the script for sale, “and they got it back before it was sold.”

Security for “Star Wars” is famously strict. Mark Hamill has explained that he would have to read the script in a locked room and couldn’t even take it home with him overnight, and that every page is printed on dark paper that makes it impossible to copy. What’s more, other actors aren’t given the privileges of knowing the full ending and are only given their specific pages.

Abrams also explained how grateful he is that people care about the details of the film so much that it demands this level of secrecy, such that when any given trailer comes out, people are instantly giving it an intense amount of scrutiny and will hatch their own theories as to what it all means.

He also reiterated how the filmmakers incorporated old, unused “Force Awakens” footage of Carrie Fisher in order to tell Leia’s final part of the story.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be released on Dec. 20, 2019. Watch Abrams via “GMA” below.

.@starwars launched 42 years ago. And 24 days from now, the final chapter will be revealed in theaters! We are THRILLED to have director @jjabrams with us this morning — and he’s sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip from #TheRiseOfSkywalker! pic.twitter.com/gOfUTGWzpW — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2019