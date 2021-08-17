‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer Brings Fans Into an Anime Galaxy – And Back to Tatooine (Video)

After years of live-action movies and series, animated shorts, even LEGO specials, “Star Wars” is officially entering a new galaxy: anime. And in the first trailer for “Star Wars: Visions,” fans are getting a good look at a whole batch of new characters.

“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm Vice President, Franchise Content & Strategy, said in a statement. “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

“Star Wars: Visions” will be told in nine episodes, each with a different cast. Among the voices for the English dub of the series is Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bobby Moynihan, “Star Wars” vet Temuera Morrison, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, Simu Liu, David Harbour, Jordan Fisher and more.

The studios animating the nine shorts include Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru and Production I.G.

Though many of the characters may be new, some of the scenery is not. The trailer gives a quick glimpse at the pod racing track on Tatooine, where a young Anakin Skywalker won his new Jedi friends the needed parts to repair their ship (and unknowingly, his own freedom). Evidently, it’s still a popular spot, and is set to be the location of their “best show ever.” Whether that show is still pod racing is unclear.

“Star Wars: Visions” premieres on Disney+ on September 22. You can watch the full trailer for the series above.