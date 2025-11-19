‘Stargate’ TV Series From Martin Gero Lands at Prime Video

“Stargate” is getting a new chapter as Amazon MGM Studios has greenlit a new TV adaptation, which will stream on Prime Video.

The latest installment in the science fiction franchise is written and executive produced by showrunner Martin Gero (“Blindspot,” “Keep Breathing”). Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell (“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”); Dean Devlin (“Stargate,” “Independence Day”); and Roland Emmerich (“Stargate,” “Moonfall”). Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, longtime creative leaders within the Stargate universe, will also serve as consulting producers.

“Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a Story Editor on ‘Stargate: Atlantis.’ I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series, ‘Stargate’ taught me everything about making television — it’s written into my DNA,” Gero said in a Wednesday statement. “I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches and unwavering faith — this one’s for you. And for those that are new to our world — I promise you’re in for something extraordinary.”

Originally launched with the 1994 feature film, the “Stargate” franchise has expanded over three decades to include multiple hit television series, fan-favorite characters and a passionate global audience.

“‘Stargate’ is an enduring, iconic franchise that has captivated audiences for decades with its bold exploration of humanity’s place in the cosmos,” Nick Pepper, Amazon MGM Studios’ head of US SVOD TV development, added. “In partnership with our extraordinary creative team of Martin, Tory and Joby, we’re honored to open this next gate to bring a visionary new chapter of this beloved franchise to our global Prime Video audience, one that honors the series’ rich legacy while propelling it into an ambitious and emotionally resonant future.”

Production details and additional casting will be announced at a later date.