Over 100 entertainment industry heavyweights sent a letter Thursday asking NBC News to move the town hall with President Donald Trump scheduled for Thursday night at the same time as ABC News’ event with Joe Biden.

Aaron Sorkin, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy and Mariska Hargitay were among those who signed the letter to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and NBCU News Group chairman Cesar Conde.

Notably, a number of signees came from high-profile NBC shows. “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman signed along with stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. Debra Messing of “Will & Grace” added her name, too. They joined the stars of NBC’s “Connecting,” who condemned the move Wednesday night, hours after #BoycottNBC started appearing on Twitter.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ name didn’t appear on the list but she tweeted the tag #NBCBlackout.

Read the letter below:

To Brian Roberts, Jeff Shell and Cesar Conde:

We are a group of writers, actors, directors and producers. Many of us have been lucky enough to work for NBCUniversal at some point in our careers. Some of us are currently employed at your studio. We have always thought of NBC Universal as both a terrific creative home and a brand that stands for the best in entertainment and broadcast journalism.