Starz Orders Crime Drama ‘Fightland’ From Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson

The eight-episode series, set in the high stakes world of British boxing, comes as the company looks to build up its slate of owned IP after its separation from Lionsgate

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia (Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Starz has ordered “Fightland,” a new eight-episode crime drama series from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, as it looks to build up its slate of owned IP following its separation from Lionsgate.

The series, which set in the high stakes world of British boxing, follows a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion who returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime family he thinks betrayed him.

“’Fightland’ marks my first internationally produced show through my G-Unit Film & Television. I am excited to bring that global energy to the screen,” Jackson said in a statement. “I anticipate this to be more successful than anything I’ve done before—boxing’s raw stakes are gonna take it to another level.”

“This series promises to be the perfect combination of character and adrenaline,” Starz original programming president Kathryn Busby said. “‘Fightland’ is the kind of unapologetically visceral, premium storytelling that STARZ is known for, and we believe that each dramatic round of this compelling drama will leave fans wanting more.”

Jackson executive produces along with Francis Hopkinson (“Wallander,” “Bancroft”) and Kate Leadbetter (“Woman in White,” “Catherine the Great”) of Expanded Media who will also produce. 

The show will also reunite Starz with Damione Macedon (“Power,” “BMF,” “Genius: MLK/X”) and Raphael Jackson Jr. (“Power,” “BMF,” “Genius: MLK/X”) who will serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers.

Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith will also serve as executive producers and writers.

