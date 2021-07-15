Starz, Universal Sign Post Pay-One Output Licensing Deal for Feature Films

STARZ and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group have signed a multi-year, theatrical output deal which will allow Universal’s live-action films to be available on STARZ following the pay-one window.

STARZ subscribers will have access to the newest installment in the blockbuster “Jurassic World” franchise, “The 355” and “Ambulance,” as well as Focus and Blumhouse movies.

Beginning with the 2022 theatrical releases, films will head to Peacock for four months, at which point Universal films will land on STARZ for 10 months and then go back to Peacock.

“This agreement with UFEG allows STARZ to continue deepening our premium content offering for our subscribers with Universal’s award-winning and critically-acclaimed film slate that complements our existing extensive film library and original programming,” Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of STARZ, said. “This windowing strategy builds value to our subscribers and partners while expanding our deep roster of premium movies for fans of all genres.”

Peter Levinsohn, vice chairman and chief distribution officer at UFEG, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with STARZ as they continue to build a comprehensive film offering with content that appeals to its broad consumer base with compelling new releases and iconic library titles. This agreement reflects UFEG’s commitment to flexibility in building value through our distribution capabilities and constantly refreshing our content across multiple platform partners.”

Earlier this year, STARZ announced a multi-year exclusive first window output deal for theatrically released films with Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment. The agreements brings films like “John Wick” to STARZ, as well as “The Hunger Games” prequel and “Borderlands.”