It’s unclear what audience’s appetite for apocalyptic tales is right now, given that we are still very much living through an ever-evolving global pandemic. But judging by the brand-new trailer “Station Eleven,” a limited series set after a similar virus strikes worldwide, the show will offer something unexpected when it debuts on HBO Max later this month: a hopeful view of the end of the world.

“Station Eleven” seems to be structured around parallel paths, with stories immediately following the outbreak and then the bulk of the story taking place 20 years later. Stunning visuals highlight a quickly changing cast and an Earth that starts to reclaim what has been taken from it.

Oh and speaking of that cast – it is stacked. “Station Eleven” stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler recurring. Sign us up.

The limited series is based on the bestselling and critically acclaimed novel by Emily St. John Mandel and was created for television and showrun by Patrick Somerville. Hiro Murai (known for his groundbreaking work on “Atlanta”), Jeremy Podeswa, Helen Shaver and Lucy Tcherniak direct.

What’s also interesting about “Station Eleven” is its release schedule. (After the collapse of civilization maybe binging is frowned upon.) On Thursday, Dec. 16, the show will debut with three episodes followed by two episodes weekly leading up to the final episode on Jan. 13.