'Step Up: High Water' Picked Up at Starz After YouTube Cancellation

Tricia Helfer joins the show, which will be reimagined — and retitled — for Season 3

| May 28, 2020 @ 10:40 AM Last Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
The “Step Up” TV series is moving to Starz after its cancellation at YouTube, the premium cable network announced on Thursday.

Previously titled “Step Up: High Water,” the series will be reimagined and renamed in its move to Starz, with the existing cast and series creator Holly Sorenson remaining on board. According to the network, the new installment will take “a new premium approach” and will feature “many popular characters from previous seasons of the series, while expanding the scope and storytelling.”

Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica”) will join the cast for Season 3, starring alongside Ne-Yo and Naya Rivera and returning series regulars including Petrice Jones, Faizon Love, Marcus Mitchell, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Green, Eric Graise and Kendra Oyesanya.

“Step Up: High Water” previously ran for two seasons as a YouTube Original. The Lionsgate Television series was canceled last year when the company shifted its focus away from scripted originals. The first two seasons will be available to stream on Starz prior to the new season launch.

“Holly and her team have created a new and dynamic iteration of the series that captures the hallmarks that have made the ‘Step Up’ franchise so successful and elevates the storytelling for the premium, global audience,” said Christina Davis, President, Original Programming for Starz. “This, coupled with the worldwide appeal of the multi-talented, multicultural cast, will make this series a great addition to our slate.”

“The latest installment of ‘Step Up’ not only reimagines the entire franchise but is filled with high energy, lots of heart and electrifying dance moves, and we’re very excited to reunite the talented cast and creative teams for another great season,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “This collaboration underscores our ability to work successfully across our businesses to supply premium content to STARZ.”

In addition to Sorenson, Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot, producers on the original “Step Up” films, will executive produce the new season via Offspring Entertainment banner. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who both co-starred in the original “Step Up,” will also executive produce through Tatum’s Free Association production company. Erik Feig, who served as producer on all the films and oversaw the franchise while an executive at Lionsgate, is executive producing via his production shingle PICTURESTART. Bill Brown is also an executive producer on the series.

