Stephanie Allain, the veteran producer who championed John Singleton’s “Boyz N the Hood” and produced “Hustle & Flow,” has signed a first look producing deal with Endeavor Content.

Allain produced last year’s Oscars ceremony and recently served as an executive producer on the TV adaptation of “Dear White People.” She’s won multiple Independent Spirit Awards and NAACP and Image Awards, and is also Emmy-nominated for her work on the Oscars.

“I am beyond excited to work with Graham, Chris and everyone at Endeavor Content to produce movies that entertain and impact audiences around the world,” Allain said in a statement.

Also Read: Rubik's Cube Movie in the Works From Ashok Amritraj and Endeavor Content

“Stephanie’s fierce advocacy for diverse filmmakers is matched only by her exceptional eye and discerning taste, and we are honored to be working with her to produce content that best reflects the world we live in,” said Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, co-presidents of Endeavor Content.

Allain started her film career at Columbia Pictures and championed Singleton’s directorial debut “Boyz N the Hood,” which earned $65 million and two Oscar nominations. She also oversaw Robert Rodriguez’s “El Mariachi” and “Desperado,” as well as Singleton’s “Poetic Justice” and “Higher Learning.”

In 2003, Allain founded Homegrown Pictures and produced “Hustle & Flow,” “Something New,” “Black Snake Moan,” “Beyond the Lights,” “Dear White People,” “French Dirty,” “Burning Sands,” “Juanita,” “The Weekend” and “Really Love.”

Also Read: Endeavor Promotes Courtney Braun and Michelle Walter to Key Exec Posts

Her upcoming films include Justin Simien’s “Rapper’s Delight” and “The Fighting Shirley Chisholm” starring Danai Gurira. Homegrown Pictures also has a first look deal with WBTV, and Allain’s TV deal remains at Warner Bros. Gabrielle Ebron runs development for Homegrown.

Allain directed the LA Film Festival for five years, creating an inclusive program that celebrated women and filmmakers of color. She is on the board of Women in Film and the Producers Guild of America, and is also a founding member of gender parity organization ReFrame. Last year, she was the recipient of the PGA/UCLA Vision Award.

She is represented by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Tyerman.

Deadline first reported the news.