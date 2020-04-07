Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

Grisham, who never held a press briefing during her tenure, will return to working with first lady as her chief of staff

| April 7, 2020 @ 7:24 AM Last Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 7:31 AM
Stephanie Grisham

Photo credit: Getty Images

Stephanie Grisham is leaving her role as White House press secretary, according to CNN and Politico, but will return to the East Wing and continue as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump.

President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is in the process of selecting a new press secretary, according to the network’s reporting. Among the options is Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, who served as a surrogate for the president’s initial run in 2016.

Also Read: White House Press Secretary Suggests Coronavirus Task Force Not Informed Before Trump Announced Easter Deadline

While Grisham, who was named to the position last June replacing Sarah Huckabee Sanders, never held a press briefing during her time as press secretary, she did shake up the briefings currently being held to provide updates on the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, right-wing cable channel One America News Network’s Chanel Rion said she had been personally invited by Grisham to Thursday’s press briefing. Just one day before, Rion and her network had been barred by the White House Correspondents Association for breaking social distancing rules.

Thirteen former White House press secretaries, foreign service and military officials penned an open letter posted on CNN.com in January, calling for the return of regular press briefings when the number of days without one hit 301.

“Yes, your taxpayer dollars are indeed paying Miss Grisham to avoid you, ironically, like it’s her job,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper said at the time.

A representative for the White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
1 of 42

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE