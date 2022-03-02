Stephanie Ito Returns to Paramount as President of Post-Production and Innovation

Stephanie Ito is returning to Paramount Pictures as president of Post-Production and Innovation, the studio announced on Wednesday. The longtime exec left the studio last year to join Epic Games.

Ito joined Paramount in 2006 and rose to become the first woman to head post-production at a major studio. She has also pushed for diversity in Hollywood, serving as executive co-chair of Viacom’s Asian Media Professionals group. In her time at Paramount, she has worked on post-production on all of the studio’s “Transformers” films as well as on installments of the “Mission: Impossible” series and both “A Quiet Place” and its upcoming sequel.

Lee Rosenthal, Paramount physical production head, announced the rehire of Ito in memo to staffers this morning.

Team,

I am thrilled to announce that Stephanie Ito will be returning to Paramount Pictures to join our team as President, Post-Production & Innovation.

In her new role, Stephanie will be overseeing post production, editorial and finishing needs for all our theatrical and SVOD titles. She will also be responsible for shepherding in new technology strategies for production capture and exhibition, with an eye to exploring new formats and methods of filmmaking that will keep the studio, and our filmmakers, at the forefront of modern production capabilities. Stephanie will begin on March 16th.

I have had the privilege to work with Stephanie over the course of 13 years and on too many movies to count! She is a trailblazing executive, and a visionary leader who always manages to seamlessly weave together all the elements and nuances of post-production, while earning the confidence and trust of filmmakers, directors, producers, colleagues, and craftspeople.

Stephanie joins us from the Epic Games Studios where she recently served as Head of Production, overseeing production, post-production and VFX. Prior to that, she had a 16-year run at Paramount Pictures where she was the first woman to achieve the rank of President of Post-Production at a major studio. During her tenure, Stephanie oversaw post-production on franchises including Mission: Impossible, A Quiet Place I & II, Transformers, and Star Trek, as well as awards contenders and prestige films such as Rocketman, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Big Short and Flight.

We are incredibly fortunate that Stephanie will be at Paramount once again to take on this fresh challenge and bring both her institutional knowledge and cutting-edge technology experience to our productions. Please join me in extending a warm welcome and congratulations to Stephanie on her new role.

Lee