Stephen A. Smith Says He’s Considering a Presidential Bid: ‘I Just Might’ | Video

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is kicking around the idea of running for President of the United States someday, he said during an episode of his podcast “The Stephen A. Smith Show” this week. He explained, “After this election, I might entertain” launching his own bid.

“I just might change my mind one day. I doubt it, but I might. Because how much would it take to beat ya’ll. And Trump can’t run again. He’s done,” Smith added.

Smith also attacked Trump’s stance on DEI initiatives in a second video shared on his podcast’s YouTube channel. “To say that President Trump was utterly irresponsible in the rhetoric that he spewed is an understatement,” Smith said.

“You don’t know if DEI had anything to do with it. He admitted he didn’t know. What the hell you say it for? Why’d you open your mouth? Why would you do that? Because you see, the more he opens his mouth about stuff like that and the quickness with which he’s willing to throw in DEI, it’s crystallizing what ultimately your agenda, in terms of your administration, is really, really all about.”

“And let’s understand what we’re talking about and what we’re listening to when we hear him spew this. Diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Smith continued. “When you say diversity, equity, and inclusion, when you say DEI, you know what that means to people outside of the minority communities, unqualified minorities. It’s automatically assumed that that’s who you’re talking about.”

“When you handle it the way that the Trump administration is handling it, we want the most qualified,” he later added. “We want the smartest. We want this. We want that. What you’re really saying is we want white dominance again. That’s what you’re really saying. You want white dominance.”

On Thursday Trump placed blame for the crash on former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who he said ruined the Federal Aviation Administration with his believe that “diversity is integral to achieving.”

“He’s a disaster. He was a disaster as a mayor. He ran his city into the ground, and he’s a disaster. Now he’s just got a good line of bulls–t,” Trump said. “The Department of Transportation is [the] government agency charged with regulating civil aviation. Well, he runs it, 45,000 people, and he’s run it right into the ground with his diversity. So I had to say that it’s terrible.”

Trump also insisted — without any evidence — that “FAA says, ‘people with severe disabilities are most underrepresented segment of the workforce, and they want them in, and they want them, they can be air traffic controllers.’”