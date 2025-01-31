Trump Insists Black Hawk Helicopter Was Flying Too High After Initially Blaming DEI Policies for DC Plane Crash

President Donald Trump is offering up another theory behind the fatal helicopter and airplane crash that killed 67 people in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

This time around, he’s putting the onus squarely on the U.S. Army Black Hawk involved, as opposed to his Democratic predecessors’ DEI programs that he originally blamed for the air collision over Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“The Blackhawk helicopter was flying too high, by a lot. It was far above the 200 foot limit,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Friday morning. “That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???”

On Thursday, the president accused former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg of ruining the Federal Aviation Administration due to his belief that “diversity is integral to achieving.”

“He’s a disaster. He was a disaster as a mayor. He ran his city into the ground, and he’s a disaster. Now he’s just got a good line of bulls–t,” Trump said. “The Department of Transportation is [the] government agency charged with regulating civil aviation. Well, he runs it, 45,000 people, and he’s run it right into the ground with his diversity. So I had to say that it’s terrible.”

He added, baselessly, “Then it says ‘FAA says, people with severe disabilities are most underrepresented segment of the workforce, and they want them in, and they want them, they can be air traffic controllers.’ I don’t think so.”

Pundits like Nicolle Wallace, Kaitlan Collins and Van Jones, as well as minority organizations themselves, were quick to condemn Trump for turning the tragedy into a political talking point.

The American Airlines 5342 mid-air collision over the Potomac River is the deadliest aviation accident since 2001.