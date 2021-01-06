After a decade as editor in chief of Reuters, Stephen Adler announced Wednesday he will be stepping down in April.

Adler’s position has not yet been filled and Reuters will be accepting internal and external applicants in the coming days.

Adler first sent a memo to Reuters staff and the announcement was taken public in a statement and tweet from the man himself. In the memo, he noted he is “sad to be leaving” the organization.

“I will miss the daily, hourly, and minute-by-minute Reuters adventure and will surely miss all of you,” he said. “But it is the right time for me to pass the baton. I’m greatly looking forward to writing, teaching, advocating for press freedom and media literacy, and finding my way toward unexpected new challenges.”

He tweeted a link to the full statement and internal memo, calling it simply “some personal news” and again expressing his gratitude to his soon-to-be-former colleagues.

With Adler at the top of the organization, Reuters won seven Pulitzers and had eight Pulitzer finalists.

In a statement of his own, Thomson Reuters president and CEO Steve Hasker said he looks forward to “building upon” the contributions Adler made to the newsroom.