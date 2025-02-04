‘Late Show’ Audience Boos Rain Down as Stephen Colbert Lists Trump’s Barrage of Executive Orders | Video

Stephen Colbert’s live “Late Show” audience – not a fan of Donald Trump’s tireless weekend of executive orders, it turns out.

“It’s hard to know where to start,” Colbert began in his Monday dialogue. “Each and every one of Trump’s disastrous moves deserves top billing.” Colbert got into the list, with each reference bringing down a torrent of boos from the New York City studio audience.

“Over the weekend, Trump and his people gave Elon Musk access to the Treasury’s payment system [mild boos], prepared to shut down U.S. aid [boooos], threatened to take back the Panama Canal [boo], fired DOJ prosecutors who worked on January 6 [boooooo], had the Pentagon kick out The New York Times, NBC, and NPR in favor of the New York Post, Breitbart, and One America News [boooing, jeers], blocked federal agencies from honoring Black History Month, MLK Day, Juneteenth, Pride Month, and Holocaust Remembrance Day [crescendoing boos], removed over 1,000 studies from the CDC website [no booing], and took down thousands of government web pages to satisfy Trump’s orders to remove topics like diversity initiatives and gender ideology [very mild boos].

Then Colbert shifted into his mid Trump impersonation: “Folks, America’s golden age must have a browser history, not a browser they/themstery.”

Colbert also dug into the trade war of words that Trump has raised with talk of tariffs against Mexico and Canada.

“He’s only been in office two weeks, and he’s already pissing off the neighbors,” Colbert said. “Hi, I just moved in next door. Give me your Wi-Fi password, or I’m going to poop on your dog.”

But the biggest audience boos of the night came when Colbert suggested the tariffs would make maragritas more expensive:

“Tariffs could raise the price of tequila,” he said [very loud, sustained boos]. “Now, what are Americans supposed to drink if they want to end the evening in jail?”

Watch the entire monologue in the video above.