Stephen Colbert Says Bill Clinton’s ‘Youthful’ Approach to DNC Speech Is ‘What Got Him Into Trouble in the 1990s’ | Video

Stephen Colbert joked that former President Bill Clinton’s attempt to appeal to a younger audience with his DNC speech is exactly how he wound up being impeached.

“Then it was time for former President Bill Clinton, who apparently, we hear this, he apparently made some last minute changes to his remarks,” the “Late Show” host said queuing up his bit about Clinton in front a live audience at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre Wednesday night. He was referring to the reports that Clinton rewrote his original speech for the convention.

“According to an aide, after watching night one, he ‘ripped up the draft of his speech he had been working on … decided he needed to start anew with a more fun, youthful approach. That’s cool, although a ‘youthful’ approach is also what got him into trouble back in the 1990s,” Colbert cracked. “He’s not here, right? He’s not? Okay.”

Colbert’s comedic jab was at Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, who served as a White House intern between 1995 and 1997. The entire Clinton-Lewinsky scandal was adapted into a storyline for Season 3 of Ryan Murphy’s drama series “American Crime Story.”

Moving on, Colbert highlighted Clinton’s take on Trump’s age as the former president shared that at 78 he’s the oldest man in his family for the last four generations, but he’s still younger than Trump.

“It’s true, it’s true, that’s a fact. That’s a fact that he is younger. It’s just hard to tell because Clinton is aging naturally and Trump looks like he sleeps on one of those 7-11 hot dog rollers. ‘Snug as a bug.’”

Lastly, Colbert clapped for Clinton calling out Trump for being self-absorbed.

“He’s like one of those tenors opening up before he walks out on stage like I did trying to get his lungs open by saying, me, me, me, me, me,” Clinton said. “When Kamala Harris is president, every day will begin with you, you, you, you.”

“That’s true. He’s right; Trump begins with me, me, me, me, Kamala beings with you, you, you are RKF Jr. begins with,” Colbert said before making silly, cartoon-like noises to imitate what he jokingly feels Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sounds like. “It’s a childish joke.”