Stephen Colbert Says Trump’s Saudi Arabia Trip Means ‘I Got Another Birthday President’ | Video

Donald Trump’s official visit to Saudi Arabia — which coincides with the constitution-violating acceptance of an private jet gifted to him by Qatar — happens to coincide with Stephen Colbert’s birthday. Naturally, the host of CBS’ “The Late Show” noticed the coincidence.

“According to several texts from my children, today is my birthday,” Colbert said during his monologue on Wednesday’s show. “Can we confirm that? Is it possible? Yes, we have fact-checked it. It is today may 13.”

Colbert then joked that he fact-checked it on a foot fetish website before continuing, “it’s also a big day for the President, because Donald Trump is on the first international trip of his new term, visiting Saudi Arabia.”

“Yes, yes. Donald Trump left the country today, so I got another birthday present,” Colbert joked.

“A president visiting Saudi Arabia on his first official trip is a bit unusual,” Colbert continued. “Normally, back when we had normal, presidents would make their first international trip to the UK or Canada or any close ally. But like everything, Trump’s decision seemed to come down to a highest bidder approach.”

At that, Colbert reminded viewers of previous praise Trump has had for the Saudi regime, implying that Trump has previously accepted bribes from it. Then Colbert noted that Trump received “a lavish welcome” from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “on a sumptuous carpet, purple made out of hand-harvested journalist nurple.”

That was a reference to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a subject Colbert returned to shortly after. But first, he made fun of Trump for the moment he appeared to fall asleep during a televised meeting with bin Salman.

“Just a, just a, just a gentle reminder,” Colbert added, “U.S. intelligence has determined that Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post journalists and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi,” he said. This is true of course, though it’s important to note that Trump was preceded in letting the Saudi autocrat off the hook by Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Colbert continued talking about Trump’s visit, noting the McDonald’s truck, and how even Fox News personalities are questioning Trump’s acceptance of the aforementioned jet. Then he talked about how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. swam in a notoriously polluted stream over the weekend, and then he spent the rest of his monologue talking about the American Pope.

You can watch the whole thing below: