Stephen Colbert Cackles at JD Vance Fumble of Ohio State Football Trophy: ‘That Was Wonderful’ | Video

This is why JD is still JV.

Vice President JD Vance made a second-string blunder on Monday, fumbling the College Football Championship trophy as players from Ohio State – his alma mater – visited the White House to celebrate their national title.

Shortly after, Stephen Colbert was in perfect position to make the tackle.

“A few hours ago, the White House hosted the winners of the College Football Championship, the Ohio State University Buckeyes,” Colbert said in his Monday night monologue. “When the vice president went to hoist the trophy, well — take a look.”

Colbert rolled video of the moment as his audience howled: There was Vance, hoisting the trophy, only to have its pedestal fall to the floor while a player awkwardly rescued the topper. Vance went awkwardly lunging for the base, causing the “Late Show” audience to ramp up the jeers.

“That was wonderful,” Colbert said. “You’ve got to really hand it to JD — actually, don’t hand him anything, because of the thing, you know.”

To add to the cringey plunge, the proud Ohio State alum had the U.S. Marine Band playing “We Are the Champions” in the background as he butterfingered the celebration of the Buckeyes’ January defeat of Notre Dame.

To his credit, Vance chose to own the dubious stat:

I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it https://t.co/rS3Vw3BdO6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 14, 2025

Watch the entire bobbled exchange – and Colbert’s play-by-play – in the videos above.