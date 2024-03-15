Stephen Colbert Dares Trump to Pick Bernie Sanders as VP After Claim He Could Get ‘Anybody’: ‘Do It, Coward’ | Video

The CBS host also mocked the former president’s latest Newsmax interview

Stephen Colbert is taking Donald Trump up on his claim that he could have “anybody I want” for vice president.

“There is not a person in politics who doesn’t want it, and that includes Democrats,” Trump said during a recent interview on Newsmax. “If I wanted I’d have a Democrat, I’d have a liberal, I’d have anybody I want.”

“Then do it, coward. Trump Bernie 2024. Do it!” Colbert said Thursday night.

The CBS late night host then launched into an impression of Bernie Sanders. “Quiet! There is only one way to heal America’s partisan divide, that is soup. I’ve gone full MAGA — Make America Gazpacho Again,” Colbert said.

Colbert also mocked Greg Kelly’s interview with the former president. While talking about the many legal cases against Trump, Kelly claimed that the cases that “were meant to destroy you” have actually helped Trump. “Some of us, actually, we see — I know my audience and me too, we see that you’re protected, maybe even by the hand of God. Has that ever crossed your mind?” Kelly asked.

“Quick follow up: Is it true that you are the Chosen One? The Kwisatz Haderach who can bring back balance to the Force, defeat Voldemort, free us from the Matrix and then feed the hungry world by letting us suckle on your bountiful, blessed teats?” Colbert said, mocking Kelly. “My lord, may I motorboat you?”

The comedian then proceeded to do exactly that, launching into a long pantomime of motorboating Trump.

Earlier this week, Trump secured enough delegates to make him the official Republican nominee for the 2024 election. President Biden also secured enough votes to make him the Democratic nominee, meaning that this election cycle will be a rematch of 2020.

