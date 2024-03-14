Stephen Colbert got to the heart, or, more accurately, the brain, of the matter regarding Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s looming presidential rematch later this year — something that affects both candidates.

“Now that the general election matchup is set, we can focus on the central policy issue of 2024: which guy’s brains no work good,” the talk show host said Wednesday night on “The Late Show.” “Yesterday, down in D.C., the House GOP grilled Special Counsel Robert Hur to try to get him to testify that Biden is in cognitive decline. Of course, the Democrats tried to defend Biden and attempted to undercut the GOP’s message with the help of this video of Trump being mentally feeble.”

A montage of Trump trailing off at the end of sentences, not remembering what memory is called and confusing Viktor Orbán as the leader of Turkey and not Hungary then played. The late-night host also countered Trump’s claims that the video was made with AI.

“Trump did not like the video showing that he’s losing the cognitive, so he went on Truth Social last night and played the ‘get out of reality’ card,” Colbert summarized.

“Artificial intelligence was used by them against me and their videos of me,” Trump wrote. “Can’t do that Joe!” Colbert then showed off his best Trump impersonation by reading the post in the former president’s voice.

The “Late Show” host also poked fun at the fact that eight months lie between now and the 2024 face-off, which feels like it has already been brewing for several weeks. He then played a video of Gloria Stuart at the beginning of “The Titanic,” saying, “It’s been 84 years,” for a fact check.

“She was an intern when this started,” Colbert joked. “She was a college intern when this campaign started.”

Watch the full CBS segment, below: