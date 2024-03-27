Stephen Colbert struck gold while cross-checking one of Donald Trump’s latest Truth Social posts, unearthing the Urban Dictionary meaning of “grest.”

On Tuesday night, Colbert poked fun at Trump’s denial that he was trying to repeal Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, which has been a pillar in Joe Biden’s campaign for the 2024 presidency. The late night host scrutinized the former president’s Truth Social post that he wants to “make the ACA much, much, much better for far less money (or cost) to our grest [sic] American citizens.”

According to Urban Dictionary, as highlighted by Colbert on “The Late Show,” “grest,” which seems to be a misspelled version of “great” or “greatest,” is “an interesting way to say great breasts.”

Colbert then worked this error into the true meaning of Trump’s slogan MAGA, which was thought to stand for Make America Great Again. “I’m guessing that one’s not a typo, in fact I believe that’s what MAGA stands for: Make America Grest Awooga,” he went on.

“Grest” was not the only misspelled word in Trump’s latest post, which countered the idea that he aims to dismantle the ACA, which operates on “the radical political theory that people enjoy staying alive.”

“I’m not running to terminate the ACA, AS CROOKED JOE BIDEN DISINFORMATES AND MISINFORMATES ALL THE TIME,” Trump wrote.

Colbert then launched into an impression of Trump with even more creative words, mocking how the Republican candidate even misspelled Biden’s last name.

“It’s true, no, folks, listen up. He disinformates and misinformates and spreads untruthfulnessitudes. Joe Buden clearly has diminished cognugitude,” Colbert said.

The host later tackled the Trump Media and Technology Group’s deal to go public, which increased Trump’s net worth by more than $4 billion.

“You know folks, I consider myself a deep, spiritual thinker,” Colbert began. “I frequently ponder the age-old questions like, why do bad things happen to good people and why do good things ever happen to Donald Trump?”

Watch the full segment, below: