Stephen Colbert offered a “miracle” cure to Dr. Mehmet Oz for his not-so-great Pennsylvania Senate-run poll numbers: a supplement that “makes you more likable and electable while reducing belly fat.”

“Why is Dr. Oz losing so badly?” Colbert, asked Friday night in his “The Late Show” monologue. “Experts say that it might have something to do with his tenuous connection to Pennsylvania,” where he aims to be elected as a Republican, the celebrity doctor announced in November 2021.

Earlier this week, Politico reported that Oz received only one out of 100 votes cast in a recent straw poll. In follow-up polls, he finished third and fourth place, despite his fame and the $5.4 million he’s spent on TV ads so far.

His poor performance thus far owes partly to the fact that he is a longtime resident of New Jersey, having voted there as recently as 2020. Colbert took aim at this with a mock campaign billboard reading, “Dr. Oz for New Jersey – I mean Pennsylvania!”

Colbert turned the tables on Oz, spoofing the “miracle” products that the cardiothoracic surgeon has peddled over the years that have brought him under intense scrutiny in the medical community.

“Dr. Oz, I see your problem and I think I can help,” Colbert said, holding up a bottle of “Dr. Stephen T. Colbert’s Raspberry Tumeric Ketone Miracle Poll Boost Supplement.”

“It makes you more likable and electable while reducing belly fat, all for one low payment of ‘give me all your money,'” he deadpanned.

It turns out that the miracle supplement is a rather tough pill to swallow. Holding up the mega-sized capsule, Colbert said, “It’s big, but Dr. Oz, you can stick it up your ass.”