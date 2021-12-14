Late night host Jimmy Kimmel called out Sentate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for his recent comments suggesting Dr. Anthony Fauci should be held accountable for things he's told the American public related to COVID-19.

On Monday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the late-night host poked fun at Oz's recent statement to the New York Post, in light of Oz's own past comments on his daytime TV show.

"Dr. Oz is running for Senate in Pennsylvania and he's really trying to incite the Republican base. Dr. Oz says Dr. Fauci should resign and be held accountable for misleading the public about COVID," Kimmel said, setting up his punchline.

"Gee, I wonder how he feels about doctors who promote bogus diet pills on their TV shows?" Kimmel said to laughter. "The idea that Dr. Oz would call Dr. Fauci mislead— there's a whole Wikipedia page devoted to misleading claims made on the Dr. Oz show."

Late last week, Oz slammed Fauci in a statement to the New York Post.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci has lost the faith and confidence of the American people,” Oz told the publication. “It’s time for a new face talking to the American people, one that is more trusted.

He added: “I believe Anthony Fauci should be held accountable for misleading, whether willfully or unintentionally, the American public and the United States Congress."

Watch Kimmel's bit about Oz/Fauci at around 4:09 in the video above.